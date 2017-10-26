 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'We don't really care what anyone else thinks' - Breakers back themselves for NBL semis upset against minor premiers

share

Source:

NZN

The Breakers have anointed themselves favourites for their three-legged Australian NBL semi-final against top dogs Melbourne United - and they don't care one jot what others think of it.

Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Tom Abercrombie of the New Zealand Breakers.

Source: Photosport

Having finished fourth in the regular ANBL season, the Kiwis will play the first of their three semi-final clashes with Melbourne tonight.

They'll then return for a home semi-final in Auckland on Monday night, before a potential winner-takes-all clash in Melbourne next week.

Rather than remain guarded, Breakers boss Paul Henare came out swinging on Friday, saying he backed, and expected, his team to triumph.

They have a good record against United, winning 10 of their past 13 meet-ups, and have played in eight of the past 11 ANBL finals series.

But they did lose their last two fixtures to Melbourne last month, in matches that were noted for their niggle and finals-level intensity.

"We favour ourselves and don't really care what anyone else thinks," Henare said.

"In a three-game series, you can't give away too many opportunities, so we will do all we can to close it out at home in two.

"We'll rely on the guys that have been around the traps."

The likes of Mika Vukona, Tom Abercrombie and the retiring Kirk Penney have all dominated past finals matches, as has big centre Alex Pledger.

Imports Edgar Sosa and DJ Newbill also bring big-match pedigree.

Henare said his team got back together on Wednesday after the international basketball window, in which the Tall Blacks beat China and South Korea.

They were already looking the business.

"We're getting up for a semi-final and if you can't get ready for that, maybe you're doing the wrong thing - I'm sure that has a lot to do with it," Henare said.

"They are all fantastic, they are fresh, moving around great and the energy and intensity at practice yesterday was outstanding."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Cavs didn't get the win against the 76ers, but their King still put on a show.

Watch: LeBron James bamboozles NBA defenders, threads ball through teammate's legs during around-the-back dribble move

00:15
2
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

00:15
3
All five runners were red-carded at different points in the race.

Watch: Entire men's 400m heat disqualified after bizarre indoor athletics world champs race

00:15
4
Duffie was relentless on defence late in the first half, flooring McKenzie with a massive defensive play.

Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs survive late scare from Blues


00:15
5
The Chiefs defeated the Blues 27-21 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Chiefs hold on to win dramatic NZ derby against the Blues after brutal Super Rugby clash

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 