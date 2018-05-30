'We didn't have enough money to buy proper hoops' – South Auckland school kids get new baskets thanks to new initiative

A new initiative from Basketball New Zealand will hopefully help develop the next generation of Kiwi stars with a dozen South Auckland schools getting new hoops installed to spread passion for the game.

Twelve schools across South Auckland have will have hoops installed this week to help overcome what BBNZ Chief Executive Iain Potter says is the, "the toughest barrier to basketball participation" - a lack of facilities.

"This project proves that if you don't have the budget for a huge indoor gym to get started, a nice piece of concrete and a hoop is all that's needed to foster Kiwi kids' love of the game," he said.

"And through this project, I'm betting those schools will be producing future Tall Ferns and Tall Blacks within the decade."

The project saw Basketball New Zealand team up with Auckland Basketball Services Limited and Lion Foundation to introduce the new hoops to schools who previously couldn't facilitate the growing sport.

Homai School head girl Teli Foketi says she can't wait to try out the sport.

"We didn't have enough money to buy proper hoops... but these ones are really cool," the 10-year-old said.

"Our old ones were kind of like netball ones and they don't have the backboard so the balls were always going over and we had to chase them."