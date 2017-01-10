'We can't afford to take a breath': No rest for Breakers in tight NBL playoff race

After a four-win streak that has shot them up the ladder, the Breakers know now's not the time to get comfortable.

A quick glance at the Australian NBL table shows why.

With three weeks to go in the regular season, all eight clubs remain a chance for one of the four playoff spots.

The only certainty is that the Adelaide 36ers can't be overtaken for the minor premiership.

The Breakers, fresh from an 86-82 win over defending champions Perth at Vector Arena, host Cairns across town at the North Shore Events Centre on Thursday night.

For coach Paul Henare, the need for urgency hasn't changed, although one big positive is that the Breakers have their destiny in their own hands.

"We have four games left and we can't afford to take a breath or take the foot off," he said.

"The good thing for us is we're in control of our own situation right now."

The Taipans, who sit seventh, are two wins behind the Breakers but have also played two games fewer.

The are sure to have some added motivation, after two-time Olympian Mark Worthington confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old forward has played for five NBL clubs, racking up 327 appearances, and will want to sign off with another playoff campaign.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation as to when Breakers swingman Tom Abercrombie will be back in action.