Watch: 'Are you kidding me?!' NBA star goes nuts after opponent attempts to grab his family jewels

DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Sacramento Kings, who beat the New Orleans Pelicans 105-99 for their third straight victory.

The Kings assumed the lead late in the third quarter and never relinquished it in winning for the fourth time in five games. The Kings have won three straight games only one other time this season.

Cousins was in controversy again after the Kings' bigman got fired up with Pelicans guard Buddy Hield who seemingly attempted to grab his crotch after Cousins set an offensive screen for a pick and roll.

Hield's actions were considered a flagrant foul 2 which results in an automatic ejection.

The rookie guard said post-game it wasn't intentional.

"Nothing was intentional. DeMarcus sold it," he said.

"Then on slow-motion [replay], it looks worse than it is."

Darren Collison had 20 points and eight assists for the Kings.