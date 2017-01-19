 

Basketball


Watch: What are you doing Westbrook? OKC superstar's brain explosion sees him carry ball up the court like it's rugby

Kevin Durant dazzled against his old team once again with a season-best 40 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City 121-100 this afternoon despite Russell Westbrook's 21st triple-double for the Thunder.

The Thunder guard had 10 turnovers in the 100-121 loss to the Warriors, but this was by far the worst.
Westbrook had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in an improved showing from his 20-point outing on 4-for-15 shooting when OKC first faced Durant in the other jersey here 2 1/2 months ago and watched him dismantle the Thunder from every which way. 

However, the OKC star also had 10 turnovers in the loss - the strangest being a travel call after he took an inbound pass and walked up the court with the ball while he called out plays.

In his two games against OKC, Durant has scored 79 points on 28-for-40 shooting. Durant also had 12 rebounds today.

Stephen Curry added 24 points and eight assists, and Klay Thompson had 14 points after he arrived back in the Bay Area just in time to play after a short absence dealing with a personal family matter.

