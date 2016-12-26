Watch: Westbrook repetitively finds Steven Adams for dunking masterclass against hapless Timberwolves defence

 

Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 15 assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-100 this afternoon.

The iconic Thunder duo put on another show in the Christmas Day clash as they combined for 53 points in the 112-100 win.
Westbrook had 10 assists in the second half to help Oklahoma City take control, although he fell short of becoming the first Thunder player to score at least 40 points in four straight games.

Steven Adams scored 22 points and Enes Kanter added 20 points for the Thunder, who shot 51.2 percent while winning their third straight.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points and Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota had won three of five, including wins at Chicago and Atlanta.

Semaj Christon's 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave the Thunder a 57-53 lead.

Westbrook had 17 points at halftime, then made 4 for 6 shots and dished out five assists in the third quarter. Adams added 12 points in the third to help Oklahoma City take an 86-75 edge into the fourth.

Westbrook's driving layup and free throw pushed the Thunder's advantage to 99-86 midway through the fourth, and his lob to Adams for a one-handed dunk pushed Oklahoma City's lead to 16.

