Watch: 'We can take any shot' - Steven Adams' superstar teammate heaps praise on Kiwi's impact for team

New Zealand centre Steven Adams has earned more plaudits from his high-profile Oklahoma City team-mates following another thunderous display in the NBA.

Adams showed why he leads the league for offensive rebounds during his team's 114-90 win over the struggling Los Angeles Lakers yesterday.

The 24-year-old unleashed a third successive double-double return, mixing 21 points with 10 rebounds before sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

Among the rebounds were seven at the offensive end - more than the Lakers managed in total - giving the big Kiwi 22 from his last three games.

He averages more than five offensive rebounds per game this season, a figure that gives comfort to team-mate and four-time All Star Paul George.

"It just feels like we can take any shot we want knowing Steve's going to go get it," George said.

"It allows us to be more aggressive. There's not many guys that physically can match up with him straight or athletically can jump with him. He's in a category of his own, honestly."

Lakers coach Luke Walton joked they needed five players committed to rebounding to stop Adams, who "was doing whatever he wanted".

Adams' 10-from-12 shooting also made him the team's second highest scorer behind Carmelo Anthony (27), who added joined the praise of a player whose overall game has gone to another level in his fifth NBA season.

"I don't think no one man can stop Steve in the paint," Anthony said.

"When he's being aggressive and going to the offensive glass, him versus you, you're going to lose that battle every single time."