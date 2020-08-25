TODAY |

Watch: War of words erupts between Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook

There appears to be no love lost between Steven Adams and former OKC teammate Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook was sidelined with injury in game four between the Thunder and the Houston Rockets, but that didn't stop him firing up during a time out.

After going after Dennis Schroder, Westbrook then turned his attention to New Zealander Adams.

It's not clear what started the fracas, which saw the players yelling at each across the court. 

Westbrook moved to the Rockets last year after playing a number of seasons with Adams and OKC.

OKC won game four 117-114 to tie the series at two-all. 

