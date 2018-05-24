 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: US police apologise after NBA player brutally Tasered after parking violation

share

Source:

Associated Press

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologised to Bucks guard Sterling Brown today for a January arrest that started with a parking violation and escalated to include use of a stun gun, and said some officers had been disciplined.

Sterling Brown was arrested and tasered wrongfully in January.
Source: US ABC

Brown responded with a statement that described the incident as "an attempt at police intimidation" and said it "shouldn't happen to anybody."

Morales' apology came as police released body-camera footage that showed how a simple interaction over an illegally parked car quickly escalated. City officials' concern over the content of the video was apparent earlier this week when Mayor Tom Barrett said he found it concerning.

It began around 2am on January 26 in a Walgreens parking lot. As Brown walks out of the store, an officer standing by Brown's car asks him for his driver's license. When Brown gets close to his car's passenger door, the officer touches Brown and he tells the officer not to touch him.

"Back up! Back up!" the officer yells. "For what? I ain't did nothing," Brown responds. Brown eventually does show the officer his driver's license.

The conversation between the officer and Brown is testy as they wait for additional squad cars to show up. Brown says he has no problem with the officer's questions and the officer responds that he touched him "because you got up in my face."

"I got up on your face? Really?" Brown responds in disbelief.

It all took a turn for the worse when Brown, surrounded by four officers by his car, is asked to take his hands out of his pockets. Almost immediately a scuffle ensues, with the officers swarming over Brown and one yelling "taser, taser, taser!"

Brown is heard groaning in pain on the ground, although he's barely visible from the camera's viewpoint.

Brown ultimately was not charged with anything.

"The department conducted an investigation into the incident, which revealed members acted inappropriately and those members were recently disciplined," Morales said at a brief news conference.

"I am sorry this incident escalated to this level," he added.

He left without taking questions. He did not identify the officers or say how they were disciplined.

Brown, in his statement, said the experience "was wrong and shouldn't happen to anybody."

"What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked," he said.

"This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future."

The Milwaukee Bucks signed the 6-foot-6 guard from Southern Methodist University in Texas last summer in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Later in the video, after officers used the stun gun, Brown can be heard having a conversation with someone away from the view of the camera.

"They tased me for no reason," an agitated Brown says.

"I asked you to step back and you didn't do it," the officer who had the initial interaction with Brown responds. Later, that same officer mocks Brown while talking to another officer about

what happened, saying he thought Brown "was being an ass" and "trying to hide something."

"And now he's like, 'I'm a Bucks player, blah, blah, blah. So what," the officer says.

The video represents another setback for a department that for years has tried to rebuild its image and relationship with Milwaukee's African-American residents after several high-profile cases of police misconduct.

"I find it disturbing that an officer would incite an argument over a parking citation," said Fred Royal, the president of the NAACP in Milwaukee. He said he "didn't see anything that would warrant (Brown) to get tased."

A day before releasing the body-camera footage, Morales posted a video on YouTube to reiterate his commitment to rebuild the public's trust in the department.

"So if there's ever an incident where one of our members makes a mistake, unnecessarily escalating a situation, I'm going to be honest and transparent about it," he said. "In those incidents, where we have made mistakes and are wrong, I'm sorry."

Morales was appointed chief in February, following the retirement of Edward Flynn, who held the position for 10 years.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:06
1
Kevin Braswell says there is no risk in bringing Corey Webster back into the fold at the Breakers.

Corey Webster returns to Breakers on a three-year deal

2
Wallabies James Slipper

Wallabies prop James Slipper suspended for two months after positive cocaine test

3

Blues hooker James Parsons says banned Owen Franks never apologised to him over incident

4
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: David Warner and Candice Falzon walk out at St Vincent's Hospital on November 27, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Cricket player Phil Hughes has died at the age of 25 due to severe head injuries sustained by a bouncer delivery. Hughes was struck by a bouncer delivery during the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and South Australia at the SCG on Tuesday. He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

‘I paid the ultimate price’ - Candice Warner reveals she suffered miscarriage after husband David’s ball tampering incident and blames stress from scandal and abuse copped

03:13
5
Black Fern Charmaine Smith says the country’s leading female players had to be realistic when it comes to full professional rugby.

Black Ferns contracts 'a step in right direction' for fully pro female rugby

Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Question time live: Will Speaker Trevor Mallard respond to National’s claim he’s treating them unfairly?

National also claims Mr Mallard’s been peddling stories to the media. Tune in and watch.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

The official wedding photos: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

Photographer explains pair's classic unscripted conversation that created this unforgettable image.

00:22
Ms Ardern was asked how the public would be informed of the arrival.

Video: The charming moment Jacinda Adern is caught off-guard with reporter’s question about baby’s arrival

"Actually I haven't even thought about how I'm going to inform my mother," the PM said.

01:09
A thick layer of snow covers Queenstown after a chilly week across NZ – and residents are largely pleased.

Watch: 'The snow is awesome' - Tourists and locals make the most of May dumping of white powder around Queenstown

However, the last few days' dump has created very slippery, dangerous roads around the tourist town.

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Most watched video: 'Nah, I'm leaving' – exasperated Paula Bennett ditches Parliament after spat with Speaker Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 