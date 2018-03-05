Watch: US high school kid nails insane full-court buzzer-beater to win New York school champs

A young American athlete has become an instant hero at his high school after sinking a miracle full-court buzzer beater to win the championship.

Julian McGarvey of Ardsley High School in New York, nailed the shot against Tappan Zee High School after missing two crucial free throws seconds before.

Tappan Zee High School took possession after the second missed free throw with 3.9 seconds left on the clock and a 51-49 lead, but McGarvey managed to intercept the inbound pass and threw the ball up the court.

McGarvey's aim was true, and the rest became history.

"At one moment it looks like the whole world was ending and I'm about to start bawling on the court because I just missed the free throws to win the game for my team,' McGarvey told lohud.

"And then they throw one down half court, I catch it, stumble a little bit, throw it as I'm falling back and it found the bottom of the net."

McGarvey, who also plays American football and is set to become a quarterback at college next year, admits he thinks his grid iron training helped him pull off the shot.