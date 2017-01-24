Watch: Unstoppable Steven Adams conjures two game-winning plays in final minute of tense clash with Jazz

Russell Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder stopped Utah's six-game win streak with a 97-95 victory over the Jazz this afternoon.

Westbrook took over down the stretch and scored 11 of the Thunder's final 13 points after going cold in the third quarter. He finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 22nd triple-double of the season.

Steven Adams proved to be pivotal in his return from a concussion with four blocks and a controversial screen to set up Westbrook's winning jumper.

Alec Burks missed the final shot for the Jazz as time expired.

Victor Oladipo scored 18 for Oklahoma City.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 17 points.

The Jazz rallied in the third quarter with a 13-0 run to take a 66-60 lead, but the Thunder pulled within three early in the fourth thanks to five straight points from Oladipo.