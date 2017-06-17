Watch: Unbeaten Wellington defend historic NBL title with perfect season

Source:
The Wellington Saints have claimed the National Basketball League title topping off an historic season, where they won every single game.
Having gone 18 games unbeaten during the regular season the Saints were up against the Southland Sharks in the grand final today in Tauranga.
The defending champions made their move, going into top gear in the third quarter and proved to be impossible to catch as Wellington cruised home 108-75 to secure their fifth title in eight years.
