Watch: Unbeaten Wellington defend historic National Basketball League title with perfect season

Wellington won every game this season capping it off with a 108-75 win over Southland in the final.
sport

1

LIVE: Lions blow out to impressive lead as 14-man Maori All Blacks' crumbling scrum lets in two tries

00:24
2
The Australian halfback fired a horrid pass to his backline during the shock 24-19 loss.

Watch: Will Genia shocker sets up free intercept try as Scots stun Wallabies in Sydney

00:30
3
The game looked like it was heading for a 19-all draw with the fulltime hooter gone and Italy with a scrum inside their 22 - but never count out a fired-up Fijian side.

Video: Fiji snatch Test win at the death with 82nd minute drop goal after desperate defence forces turnover


00:20
4
Blessing Okagbare was competing in the Diamond League meeting in Oslo when her black flew over her head

Watch: Star long jumper's epic wig fail during Diamond League meet leap

00:29
5
The Red Roses had the last laugh however beating the Black Ferns 29-21 in Rotorua.

Watch: 'Danger time here!' - Portia Woodman punishes England after cunning intercept leads to runaway try

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
