Watch: Two-time NBA dunk champion Zach LaVine puts reputation on display with soaring alley-oop slam

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a strong start by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 122-114 victory this afternoon.

The Minnesota guard looks ready to defend his crown again next month if this high-flying dunk against the Spurs is anything to go off.
Source: Bleacher Report / Facebook

Leonard’s fourth straight 30-point game helped him become the first San Antonio player to score 950 points in the season’s first half since Tim Duncan in 2003.

Coming off a career-high 38 on Saturday against Phoenix in Mexico City, Leonard was 12 for 17 from the field.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points on 12-for-20 shooting, spoiling Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau's 59th birthday.

San Antonio had difficulty with Minnesota’s explosive starting lineup. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 14 assists. Zach LaVine scored 18, Gorgui Dieng had 17 and Andrew Wiggins 10.

