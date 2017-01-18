Watch: Two-time NBA dunk champion Zach LaVine puts reputation on display with soaring alley-oop slam

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a strong start by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 122-114 victory this afternoon.

Leonard’s fourth straight 30-point game helped him become the first San Antonio player to score 950 points in the season’s first half since Tim Duncan in 2003.

Coming off a career-high 38 on Saturday against Phoenix in Mexico City, Leonard was 12 for 17 from the field.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points on 12-for-20 shooting, spoiling Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau's 59th birthday.