Watch: Time heals all wounds – teammates turned enemies Durant and Westbook magically combine in NBA All-Star game

NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook may not be on speaking terms, but the two giants of the game combined for this stunning play in today's All-Star game.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook came together for this bit of magic during the annual All-Star encounter.
Durant, who angered Westbrook by leaving his Oklahoma City Thunder side for the Golden State Warriors at the end of last season, served up the perfect alley-oop, which Westbrook had no trouble slamming through the hoop.

The pair's Western Conference side defeated the Eastern Conference 192-182.

sport

1

IPL auction: Trent Boult goes for over $1m, Anderson $207,000

00:17
2
David Goffin is about to hit the world top 10, but he may not be celebrating with his beloved after this slip.

Belgian tennis ace thanks his girlfriends in embarrassing on-court interview

00:22
3
Milner-Skudder picked up a hamstring injury in the Hurricanes final pre-season match with the Crusaders, with the All Blacks flyer racing to be fit for his side's trip to Japan.

'He picked up a twinge' - Nehe Milner-Skudder under injury cloud ahead of Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener

00:31
4
The Hurricanes skipper is targeting an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.

'We were fat and slow last year' – Dane Coles raring to go for new Super Rugby season

00:54
5
John Plumtree spoke of his history with the former Wallaby, including a possible union in their native South Africa.

'I tried to get him to the Sharks, it's shocked all of us' – Hurricanes assistant coach devastated by passing of Dan Vickerman

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:20
David Trubridge from Havelock North is so fired up about water bottling plants.

Opinion: It's time we charge those who use our precious water to make a profit

Gill Higgins says water should be valued similarly to gold.

00:41
The Prime Minister says he's concerned Super Fund CEO Adrian Orr received a 36 per cent rise against the advice of Mr English and the State Services Commission.

PM puts board of Super Fund on notice after CEO's whopping 36% pay rise

Bill English has put the board of the $32 billion New Zealand Super Fund on notice after it went against his wishes.

01:00
Kiwi journalist Hayden Donnell searched the width and breadth of the country to try to find Rosemary Dempsey. His findings were overwhelming.

Video: Journalist's relentless pursuit of heroine who invented Kiwi classic, the onion dip

Rosemary Dempsey found a revolutionary way to take the declining onion soup forward in the 1950s.


00:31
The Hurricanes skipper is targeting an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.

'We were fat and slow last year' – Dane Coles raring to go for new Super Rugby season

The Hurricanes skipper wants an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.


 
