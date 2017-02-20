Watch: Time heals all wounds – teammates turned enemies Durant and Westbook magically combine in NBA All-Star game

Source:SKY
NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook may not be on speaking terms, but the two giants of the game combined for this stunning play in today's All-Star game.
Durant, who angered Westbrook by leaving his Oklahoma City Thunder side for the Golden State Warriors at the end of last season, served up the perfect alley-oop, which Westbrook had no trouble slamming through the hoop.
The pair's Western Conference side defeated the Eastern Conference 192-182.
