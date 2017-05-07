 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Basketball


Watch: Tensions in NBA playoffs game boil over as Kevin Durant digs elbow into Jazz player's back in shoving duel

share

Source:

Associated Press

Kevin Durant had 38 points and 13 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 102-91 today to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Rudy Gobert and the Golden State star traded blows all afternoon until finally in the fourth quarter the pair snapped.
Source: SKY

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were a combined 7 for 29 from the field and 3 for 15 from 3-point range, leaving Durant to lead the Warriors.

The Jazz led 75-74 early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors went on a 10-4 run and never trailed again. Curry and Durant hit back to back 3ss to give Golden State a 92-84 lead with 3:04 left.

Curry finished with 23 points on 6-for-20 shooting.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 29 points. Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Game 4 is Monday night in Utah.

The Warriors got out to a quick start, again, and led by 10 after the first quarter.

Utah survived the first-half onslaught by Durant, who had 22 points and six rebounds at the break. There wasn't much the Jazz could do to contend a flurry of turnaround fadeaways, drives to the basket and a pair of 3s. Golden State, however, didn't get much help otherwise and Draymond Green dealt with foul trouble.

The Jazz took a 50-49 lead into halftime after closing the second quarter on a 12-5 run highlighted by Rodney Hood's 3-pointer triple that gave the Jazz their first lead of the series at 48-47.

Green picked up a technical arguing from the bench late in the second quarter after being whistled for his third foul of the half. As the crowd roared, he gave a 2-0 hand gesture to indicate the series record.

The Jazz led by nine in the third quarter, but Curry began to warm up and hit his first 3-pointer of the game on a pull-up in transition. Golden State closed the quarter on a 19-8 stretch to take a 72-70 lead.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Kevin Proctor

Kevin Proctor stands down as Titans co-captain: 'I've never been in this kind of trouble'

00:25
2
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

3
Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

00:20
4
Just like his dad and former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, Jordan proved he has a tonne of raw power after he sent Nigel Elliot flying.

Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

02:13
5
After defending his WBO title last night, Parker will have to head offshore to keep up with boxing's other big names.

Parker's attention turns to overseas after successful but frustrating title defence over Cojanu out of the way

12:01
Now in remission, Jake faces new challenges - rebuilding his body and his life.

'The biggest battle was rebuilding myself': Jake Bailey on life after cancer

Now in remission, Jake faces new challenges - rebuilding his body and his life.

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

01:38
The two-time Olympic gold medallist said he couldn't commit to another full on four-year programme when his family needed him.

Exclusive: 'Your family make the sacrifices... it's pretty selfish' - Eric Murray talks retiring in first on-camera chat since announcement

The two-time Olympic champ said he couldn't fully commit to another four-year programme.

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ