 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake

1 NEWS
Topics
Basketball

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams paid tribue to retired former teammate Nick Collison in the only way he knows how, pretending to shake an invisible man's hand before his side's clash with the Sacramento Kings.

After Collison retired at the end of the last NBA season, Adams has had a hard time warming up for games, with the pair having always engaged in a pre-match handshake.

Kiwi NBA star has a serious stare-down handshake with his OKC team mate

Ahead of today's clash with the Kings though, Adams kept his old habits alive, pretending to shake hands with Collison's ghost.

Unfortunately for Adams and the Thunder though, they would go on to lose today's match 131-120.

As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again. Source: Twitter/OKC
Topics
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
2
Black Caps' 2011 win over Australia included in list of suspected fixed matches, claims Al Jazeera
3
'We're starting from scratch' - Kiwi shootout to decide Supercars title
4
The Black Ferns Sevens claimed the title in Colorado with a 33-7 win over their hosts.
Watch: Portia Woodman tears USA apart with hat-trick as New Zealand claim World Sevens Series opener
5
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
SKYCITY Breakers coach Paul Henare. SKYCITY Breakers v Illawarra Hawks. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 16 February 2018. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.

Breakers could face Paul Henare this season, with former coach linked to Melbourne United
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) dunks between Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris, left, and center DeAndre Jordan, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Steven Adams in doubt for Thunder's season-opener against Golden State with 'questionable' back injury
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 14: Thomas Abercrombie of the Breakers drives to the basket during the round one NBL match between Melbourne United and the New Zealand Breakers at Melbourne Arena on October 14, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

NZ Breakers spoil homecoming party for NBL champions Melbourne United, claim first win of season
02:04
Boucher says there were "a lot of teething problems" in the season opener.

Breakers admit atmosphere at season-opener was lacking, acknowledge fans’ concerns - ‘We were disappointed’