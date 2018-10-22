Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams paid tribue to retired former teammate Nick Collison in the only way he knows how, pretending to shake an invisible man's hand before his side's clash with the Sacramento Kings.

After Collison retired at the end of the last NBA season, Adams has had a hard time warming up for games, with the pair having always engaged in a pre-match handshake.

Ahead of today's clash with the Kings though, Adams kept his old habits alive, pretending to shake hands with Collison's ghost.