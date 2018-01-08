 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Steven Adams throws down monster one handed dunk in OKC's loss to Phoenix

share

Source:

Associated Press

Dragan Bender scored 17 of his career-high 20 points in the second half, rookie Josh Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds in his first career double-double, and the Phoenix reserves helped the Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-100.

The Thunder fell 114-100 to the Suns this afternoon.
Source: NBA

Bender made a career-best six 3-pointers, going 5 of 6 in the second half. The Suns beat the Thunder for the third straight time dating to last season, with all three wins coming in Phoenix.

Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and second in a row with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but Oklahoma City never led after the first quarter. Paul George added 19 points and Steven Adams 18 for the Thunder.

Devin Booker scored 26 and T.J. Warren 23 for Phoenix.

The Suns took the lead for good in the first quarter and were up by nine at the half. The Thunder cut it to one in the third quarter before Bender's sharpshooting lifted Phoenix back in control.

Booker's 3-pointer gave Phoenix a 74-60 lead with 7:56 left in the third, but the Thunder responded with a 15-2 run. Westbrook made one of two free throws to cap the outburst and cut the lead to 76-75 with 5:03 left in the period.

Bender's 3 ignited a 14-4 Suns surge, Jackson's 3-pointer boosting the lead to 90-79 with 32 seconds left in the quarter. Carmelo Anthony's three-point play cut the lead to 90-82 entering the fourth.

Bender sank two more 3s to start a 14-2 outburst that put Phoenix up 107-89 after Tyler Ulis' 3-pointer with 6:42 remaining.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:29
2
The Spaniard defeated Wu Yibing 7-6, 6-4 in the first round in Auckland.

Crowd favourite David Ferrer storms into ASB Classic second round with straight sets win

00:19
3
The Thunder fell 114-100 to the Suns this afternoon.

Watch: Steven Adams throws down monster one handed dunk in OKC's loss to Phoenix

00:26
4
Luckily the jockey and horse weren't seriously hurt at Greymouth racing meet.

Watch: The moment racehorse veers off course hitting barrier, sending jockey toppling off


00:30
5
The hosts were too good, winning by an innings an 123-runs at the SCG.

Australia clinch massive victory over England to seal 4-0 Ashes sweep

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.


00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 