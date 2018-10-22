 

Watch: Steven Adams throws down huge alley-oop, but Thunder fall to Sacramento

Associated Press
Topics
Basketball

Iman Shumpert scored 26 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-120 to spoil Russell Westbrook's season debut.

Westbrook missed the preseason and the first two regular-season games after having a procedure to deal with inflammation in his right knee. He had 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes after averaging a triple-double the past two seasons,

De'Aaron Fox scored 22 points and Buddy Hield added 17 for the Kings. They shot 54.9 percent to earn their first win of the season.

Paul George scored 29 points and Steven Adams added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder.

Sacramento led 68-56 at halftime behind 54.5 percent shooting. Westbrook had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists at the break.

The Kings pushed their lead to 17 in the third quarter, but the Thunder rallied. A driving dunk by rookie Hamidou Diallo cut Sacramento's lead to 10 and helped bring the crowd back into the game. Oklahoma City closed the quarter strong, but Sacramento still led 97-90 entering the fourth.

The Thunder cut the deficit to five in the fourth quarter, but Sacramento held on. Hield hit a 3-pointer with just over 2 minutes remaining to slow Oklahoma City's momentum.

The Kiwi star chipped in with a double-double in his side’s 131-120 loss to the Kings. Source: SKY
