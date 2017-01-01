 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Steven Adams stars as Thunder zap the L.A. Clippers

share

Sources:

SKY | Associated Press

Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his NBA-best 16th triple-double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder over the depleted Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kiwi big man was in fine form as the Thunder zapped the Clippers 114 - 88.
Source: SKY

Westbrook played just 28 minutes as Oklahoma City put away Los Angeles with a big first half. Enes Kanter had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Victor Oladipo added 15 points.

The Clippers played without Chris Paul, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury, and Blake Griffin, who is recovering from right knee surgery. Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights each had 18 points, and Austin Rivers finished with 14 on 3-for-11 shooting.

Oladipo and Kanter each had nine points in the first quarter as Oklahoma City jumped out to a 33-12 lead.

Alex Abrines drilled a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer, giving the Thunder a 69-40 lead at the break.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:28
2
The reds kept pressure on leaders Chelsea, with Georginio Wijnaldum's goal giving them a 1-0 win at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Manchester City to go second in EPL

02:10
3
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:35
4
Ardie and Julian joked about their tennis abilities saying coming up against the Williams sisters was even more nerve-racking than a test match.

Watch: 'He thinks he's a tennis player' – The giggling Savea brothers trade banter after facing Williams sisters

00:28
5
Venus Williams said it was a winning start for her here in New Zealand and noted the brothers' athleticism.

'It was the most enjoyable point of 2017!' - Venus elated to match up against the Savea brothers


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three are critical, including two children, following the crash today.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ