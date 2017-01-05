Watch: Steven Adams sends statement with powerful dunks while muscling up against Hornets bigmen

Source:FOX Sports Oklahoma
Nicolas Batum had a season-high 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma Thunder 123-112 this afternoon to snap a two-game losing streak.
Batum was 7 of 18 from the field and made 13 of 15 free throws. The Hornets were 40 of 49 from the foul line.
Russell Westbrook had 33 points and 15 rebounds, but fell two assists shy of his 17th triple-double of the season for Oklahoma City. Enes Kanter added 22 points, and Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams each had 18.
The Hornets took control with about six minutes left, outscoring the Thunder 22-11 the rest of the way.
Kemba Walker, who scored 34 and 37 points in his last two games while making an All-Star push, had nine points in the decisive final quarter. Frank Kaminsky carried the Hornets early, scoring all of 17 points in the first half as Charlotte took a 60-55 halftime lead.
