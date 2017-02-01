Watch: Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine for emphatic dunk show to ignite OKC offence

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and the San Antonio Spurs held Russell Westbrook scoreless in the fourth quarter for a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA this afternoon.

Westbrook had 27 points, 14 assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but was shut out after scoring 14 points in the third. Rookie forward Domantas Sabonis matched a season high with 13 rebounds and had 13 points. The Thunder's bench was outscored 32-22.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 25 points for San Antonio, who improved to 17-6 at home. Australian point guard Patty Mills scored eight points from 15 minutes of court time.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich collected his 1,126th career victory, leaving him one shy of tying the league record for most wins with one franchise held by Utah's Jerry Sloan.