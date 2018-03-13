 

Basketball


Watch: Steven Adams pulls out Latin language skills to describe latest injury

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams picked up another injury in his side's 106-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings, but was at least able to joke about it after the match.

The Kiwi star injured his Australopithecus afarensis in OKC's win over the Sacramento Kings.
Source: Twitter/Royce Young

Adams could only manage 23 minutes of the Oklahoma City Thunder's win, before being forced from the court with a hip contusion.

However, speaking to media after the game, Adams decided that he'd use his Latin language skills to describe the injury.

"I feel good mate. Just the Australopithecus afarensis. One of those ones," he said.

Reporters then querried Adams' injury, only for the big Kiwi star to cheekily retort:

"Nah, you search it up. Australopithecus afarensis, that's what it is."

