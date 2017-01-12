 

Basketball


Watch: Steven Adams nails one-handed trick shot from behind the backboard

The OKC star showed off his skills in the warm-up for his side's clash against Memphis.
Source: Facebook/Oklahoma City Thunder

Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.
Source: NBA
The late reporter had advice for the Kiwi centre way back in 2013 after the then clean-shaven Adams was drafted by the Thunder.
The Kiwi centre had interviewers in stitches yet again after Russell Westbrook’s game-winning left-handed dunk on the Rockets.
Source: @royceyoung / Twitter

