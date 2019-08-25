TODAY |

Watch: Steven Adams makes the day of young boy with cerebral palsy during Whangārei basketball camp

Steven Adams again showed he’s a man of the people as he took time out for Ruben, a young boy with cerebral palsy, during his coaching camp in Whangārei today.

Video from the camp shows Ruben trying to get Adams’ attention to sign an autograph.

After spotting him, the OKC big man comes over saying, “you need me?”

Ruben asks the 26-year-old for his autograph with the Thunder centre obliging, saying “that’s alright bro.”

During his time in New Zealand Adams has caught up with sister and Olympian Dame Valerie Adams, with the siblings even doing a gym session together.

The big UFC fan also met Kiwi MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker.

The OKC big man again proved why he’s so well liked by helping out Ruben at his camp in Whangarei. Source: Twitter/Thunder Nation
Watch: Steven Adams makes the day of young boy with cerebral palsy during Whangārei basketball camp
