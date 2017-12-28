 

Basketball


Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

Associated Press

Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, and Oklahoma City earned its sixth straight win, defeating the Toronto Raptors 124-107.

Source: NBA Pass

Paul George scored 33 points, helping Oklahoma City improve to 12-3 in December. Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams had 18 points apiece.

The Thunder won despite being on the wrong end of a 23-2 run in the first half, during which the Raptors built a 12-point lead.

C.J. Miles led Toronto with 20 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 and DeMar DeRozan finished with 15 points.

Toronto entered the game as the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, but lost its second game in as many nights and fell to 10-3 in December.

