Watch: Steven Adams' heroics lift OKC to late win over Memphis

Source:SKY
Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has starred again for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 103-95 today.
Adams finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist for his troubles and was involved in the game clinching play, with a late block on Mike Conley allowing his teammates to turn a three-point play and close out the match.
The victory was OKC's third in a row, lifting their record to 24-16 and sixth place in the Western Conference.
