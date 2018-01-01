 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Steven Adams finishes off lethal breakaway dunk as OKC fall to Mavericks

share

Source:

Associated Press

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points, Dennis Smith Jr. got 11 of his 19 points in the final 1:39 and the Dallas Mavericks closed 2017 with their season-best fourth straight win, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-113.

The Kiwi star couldn't save his side from a 116-113 loss to Dallas.
Source: NBA Pass

Dirk Nowitzki added 13 points for Dallas, which had lost four straight in Oklahoma City and seven of nine overall against the Thunder.

Dallas won despite Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook recording his 12th triple-double of the season with 38 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. The Thunder had been 11-3 in December before consecutive home losses to Milwaukee and Dallas to end the month.

Paul George scored 25 points and Carmelo Anthony had 21 for Oklahoma City, combining to go 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Despite their hot shooting, Westbrook took the big shots late for OKC and missed a trio of 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds. He was 0 for 4 from deep for the game.

The teams matched each other shot for shot during a first half in which the Thunder hit 8 of 17 3-pointers while the Mavericks made 8 of 18. Oklahoma City emerged with a 63-57 lead.

Westbrook fed rookie Terrance Ferguson for a buzzer-beating layup in the third quarter to put the Thunder up 85-84.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Smith - the second one banked in - put the Mavericks up 111-108 with 1:17 left. Smith hit a driving layup with 30.4 seconds left to give Dallas a 113-110 lead, then rebounded a 3-point miss by Westbrook at the other end and made two free throws with 15.8 seconds left.

George made three free throws with 12.7 seconds left to pull the Thunder within 115-113, and then Smith made 1 of 2 free throws with 11.8 seconds left. Westbrook missed two more 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Day 2 of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 12 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Rain halts opening day of ASB Classic

00:18
2
The star batsman is yet to feature this summer due to a hamstring injury.

Martin Guptill returns to Black Caps for Pakistan ODI series

00:24
3
The Kiwi star couldn't save his side from a 116-113 loss to Dallas.

Watch: Steven Adams finishes off lethal breakaway dunk as OKC fall to Mavericks

00:27
4
City scraped a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace thanks to their goalkeeper.

Last minute penalty save keeps Manchester City's unbeaten run alive

5

'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

00:38
The witness arrived at the scene to see the light plane nosedived into a paddock.

Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland

The accident happened at Pouto, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.

New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100

They're predicted to be around for the 260th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi and 21 Rugby World Cups, according to Unicef.

02:23
The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 