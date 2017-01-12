Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

Source:SKY
Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has come up with a crucial, match winning play as the OKC Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 103-95 today.
In the dying stages with the scores set at 90-86, Adams blocked a late attempt at a Grizzlies three pointer from Mike Conley.
The Thunder then rubbed salt into the Grizzlies' wounds, as Russell Westbrook dribbled the ball down the court before assisting a three pointer for his side.
Adams came out of the match with another solid performance, with 12 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist for his troubles.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport