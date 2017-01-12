Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has come up with a crucial, match winning play as the OKC Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 103-95 today.

In the dying stages with the scores set at 90-86, Adams blocked a late attempt at a Grizzlies three pointer from Mike Conley.

The Thunder then rubbed salt into the Grizzlies' wounds, as Russell Westbrook dribbled the ball down the court before assisting a three pointer for his side.