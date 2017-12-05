 

Watch: Steven Adams' classic Kiwi Christmas tale about trusty scooter

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has regaled a story about his favourite childhood Christmas present, showing once again how ingrained New Zealand culture is within him.

The NBA superstar managed a proper NZ injury from his favourite X-mas gift.
Source: Twitter/Erik Horne

Speaking at an Oklahoma City Thunder media event, Adams was asked about his favourite gift he received as a kid, not having to think too hard before settling on his answer.

"Probably the old scooter, bruv," he said.

"I loved it, and then I hated it - it spun one time and it hit me in the ankle. I cried so hard."

"I just threw it away after that, it was just too painful."

