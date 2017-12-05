Watch: Steven Adams' classic Kiwi Christmas tale about trusty scooter

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has regaled a story about his favourite childhood Christmas present, showing once again how ingrained New Zealand culture is within him.

Speaking at an Oklahoma City Thunder media event, Adams was asked about his favourite gift he received as a kid, not having to think too hard before settling on his answer.

"Probably the old scooter, bruv," he said.

"I loved it, and then I hated it - it spun one time and it hit me in the ankle. I cried so hard."