Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy

Steven Adams casually landed an incredible one-handed three-point buzzer beater from over halfway in OKC Thunder's win against the New Orleans Pelicans this afternoon.

The incredible bucket was Adams first three-pointer in the regular NBA season, having previously landed one in a pre-season match.

The Thunder were leading the game 63 to 58 with only seconds remaining before half-time when Adams was handed the ball a few feet in front of the halfway line.

The Kiwi big man wasted no time in confidently launching a one handed shot as the buzzer sounded.

Much to the amazement of the commentators and the crowd, Adams' nailed - what was described by ESPN as a 56-foot three - with ease.

"Wow! The one hander from half-court," one of the commentators exclaimed.

Adams was also delighted with his effort, pulling off a shimmy before celebrating with teammates.

Adams' OKC Thunder went on to win the game 123 - 118.