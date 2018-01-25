 

Basketball


Watch: Steven Adams brushes off poor shooting performance - 'You can't ease up because you're missing'

Steven Adams isn't letting a tough night at the office get him down after the Kiwi centre posted his worst shooting numbers so far in 2018 in yesterday's tight win over the Brooklyn Nets.

A philosophical Adams had a rare off-night shooting against the Nets, but he isn't fussed.
Adams made just three of his 12 shots in the 109-108 win for six points, but did help on the glass once again with 14 rebounds.

The OKC Thunder centre said today it doesn't really affect him though.

"It would be cool if it went in - that would make things a lot easier and make everyone happy," he joked.

"Me, personally, I don't really care... sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't."

Thunder coach Billy Donovan backed up his big man.

"He could've had a huge night tonight," Donovan said.

"He had a lot of opportunities in front of the rim. I know he was a little bit frustrated with himself... but just the fact that we were regaining extra possessions by him doing that was important."

Adams said it was now a matter of going back to the drawing board and correcting his technique ahead of their next game against the Wizards tomorrow afternoon.

"You can't ease up on the aggressiveness because you're missing shots," he said.

"Even you just putting that shot up, that still puts a lot of pressure on the other team."

