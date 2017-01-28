 

Basketball


Watch: Steven Adams' basketball skills run in the family

Te Karere

Adams' older brother Mohi Beckham-Adams is coaching the U-15 Te Arawa girls team at the Maori Basketball tournament in Rotorua.
Osea Kolinisau scored off a brilliantly worked move from his teammates as Fiji beat Australia 26-12.

Live updates: Wellington Sevens

The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

The Maori under16 & 18 teams stood together for a pre-game haka that set the tone for an epic clash at the Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland.

Watch: New Zealand Maori teams combine to send Samoa a message with spine-tingling haka

Basketball a family affair in the Adams family


Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

Basketball a family affair in the Adams family

Mohi Beckham-Adams, 36, is 13 years older than his NBA star brother and is coaching the under-15 Te Arawa girls' basketball team.

Tandem skydive

Two skydivers seriously injured after crash landing near Queenstown

The skydiving pair crashed on landing just after 8 this morning.


Police car night generic

Police seek witnesses after man brutally assaulted whilst driving in Whangarei

Two men asked the victim for a ride home, and quickly became violent punching him in the car.

00:17
It took the Zempel family five hours to build this massive pre-historic beast.

Video: US family build giant snow dinosaur

A father in Minnesota made the most of the cold weather building a family pet out of snow.


 
