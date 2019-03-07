TODAY |

Watch: Stephen Adams plays on despite having blood-soaked tissue shoved up his nose - 'He's a tough guy'

The Oklahoma City Thunder have taken a beating from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA and for Kiwi Steven Adams, that’s a literal description.

OKC's centre put his body on the line early in the 131-120 loss and come off worse from a collision with opposite Karl-Anthony Towns, ending up with a bloodied nose.

But Adams refused to head to the bench, instead getting a tissue put up his nostril so he could continue playing.

The sight left NBA commentators amused.

"Can you play with that?" one asked.

"There’s no way that’s staying in!"

Adams proved it could minutes later, snatching an offensive rebound from three nearby Timberwolves players and muscling his way through them to score a two-pointer.

"Looking at whatever that thing is hanging out of Steven Adams’ nose, it’s starting to turn red," another commentator added after the play.

"He's a tough guy."

Adams was eventually called over by medical staff for a tidier solution and went on to post his 25th double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Big Kiwi was labelled a "tough guy" and he certainly showed it against the Timberwolves. Source: SKY
