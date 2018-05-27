 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Steph Curry ties Rockets defender in knots as Warriors level NBA Western Conference final

share

Source:

Associated Press

Klay Thompson hit nine 3-pointers and scored 35 points, the Warriors held James Harden down in the second half, and Golden State rallied from an early 17-point deficit to stave off elimination with a 115-86 victory over the Houston Rockets to force a deciding Game 7 in the Western Conference finals.

Golden State's 115-86 win over Houston forces a game seven.
Source: SKY

Stephen Curry added 29 points and five 3s on a night Harden dazzled for long stretches with 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds while backcourt mate Chris Paul sat out sidelined by a strained right hamstring.

Kevin Durant struggled with his stroke at 6 for 17 but still scored 23 points as the defending champions kept their repeat quest alive by thoroughly outplaying Houston in the second half.

The Warriors outscored the Rockets 55-20 in the second half before both coaches subbed their key players with 4:28 left.

A dynamic, star-studded series projected to be as captivating and compelling as the actual NBA Finals is going the distance. Game 7 is on Tuesday back in Houston.

Golden State stymied Harden on consecutive possessions early in the fourth with smothering defense led by Nick Young and several helpers, then Thompson hit a 3-pointer from the left wing at 9:40 for an 89-77 lead. And roaring Oracle Arena went crazy with hopes of even more home games to come if Golden State can get to a fourth straight finals.

Thompson came through with his best performance of these playoffs with the season on the line, just as he did in a 2016 Game 6 of the Western Conference finals at Oklahoma City when he went off for 41 points against Durant and the Thunder to force Game 7.

"I don't want to go home," Thompson said. "We worked too hard this season to go home. This is what we play for."

The Warriors used another of their signature third quarters to take an 84-77 advantage going into the final 12 minutes, then maintained that dominant level this time down the stretch, unlike their last home game at roaring Oracle Arena when they blew it in Game 4.

Both teams let it fly from every corner of the court - Golden State hitting 16 3-pointers and Houston 15.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The below the nipple line tackles will hopefully help avoid concussions.

'We all know where the nipples are' – Steve Hansen pleased with World Rugby's new tackle laws

2
Mohamed Salah leaves the field injured

Liverpool, Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah in doubt for Football World Cup

00:15
3
Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win their third consecutive Champions League title.

Watch: Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick goal to secure historic Champions League title for Real Madrid

00:15
4
The 21-year-old cleared 4.85m at the Eugene, Oregon event.

Kiwi pole vault star Eliza McCartney finishes second at Diamond League in Oregon, records new personal best

00:15
5
The Chiefs' first-five forced his way over in stunning style in Hamilton.

Watch: Damian McKenzie shows off superhuman strength to score against Waratahs

06:25
Our reporter Whena Owen with this investigation into the state of homelessness in Hamilton City.

Hamilton 'absolutely not' over peak of homelessness - politicians under pressure for those needing emergency housing

Hamilton Nightshelter's Peter Humphries said they've had the busiest month, ever. Whena Owens investigates the state of homelessness in Hamilton City.

The Anglican Church commissioned the survey, which overwhelmingly showed people want action.

Derelict Christchurch buildings in council 'crosshairs'

Christchurch Council says 30 derelict buildings or sites are holding up the central city's regeneration.

Property generic.

New stats to give fuller picture on overseas property buyers

Changes to property transfer figures will give a fuller picture on overseas buyers, according to Stats NZ.

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their brand new children’s media platform.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 