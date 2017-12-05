Watch: Spurs star spooks coach and fans after playing on with gruesome dislocated finger against Steven Adams' OKC

San Antonio Spurs centre Joffrey Lauvergne showed his grit and pain threshold during yesterday's 90-87 loss to Steven Adams and the OKC Thunder after he was forced to defend for nearly 20 seconds with a dislocated finger.

Lauvergne suffered the injury after scoring against the Thunder and tried to put it back in himself while running down court to defend.

However once the Frenchman realised he couldn't fix the issue he tried to call timeout to referees but that too didn't quite work.

So instead, he played through it - guarding against Paul George and even boxing out a rebound until his team retained possession.

Immediately he ran to his coach Gregg Popovich to call timeout and show him the injury but he immediately turned away after seeing the wonky finger on his right hand.