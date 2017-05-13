Watch: 'What a shot!' Wizards' John Wall sinks match-winning three pointer to beat Celtics

John Wall hit a three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left for the go-ahead points, then hopped atop the scorer's table and yelled to celebrate the Washington Wizards' 92-91 victory over the Boston Celtics today which pushed their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final to a Game 7.

Wall overcame a 1-for-12 start to finish with 26 points, and Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 33.

The backcourt mates combined for 23 of Washington's 26 points in the back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics showed up dressed in black, but couldn't back up the fashion statement, blowing an 87-82 lead over the last two minutes.

Thomas' heave at the buzzer clanked off the rim. He and Avery Bradley each had 27 points.