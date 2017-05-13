 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Basketball


Watch: 'What a shot!' Wizards' John Wall sinks match-winning three pointer to beat Celtics

share

Source:

Associated Press

John Wall hit a three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left for the go-ahead points, then hopped atop the scorer's table and yelled to celebrate the Washington Wizards' 92-91 victory over the Boston Celtics today which pushed their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final to a Game 7.

The Washington point-guard has tied the series 3-3 to force Game 7 against Boston.
Source: SKY

Wall overcame a 1-for-12 start to finish with 26 points, and Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 33.

The backcourt mates combined for 23 of Washington's 26 points in the back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics showed up dressed in black, but couldn't back up the fashion statement, blowing an 87-82 lead over the last two minutes.

Thomas' heave at the buzzer clanked off the rim. He and Avery Bradley each had 27 points.

Game 7 is at Boston on Tuesday. The home team has won every game in the series so far.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

00:26
2
After Anderson's one-handed blinder two days ago, here's another. Which was better?

Watch: How did he do that? Ben Stokes takes miracle catch to rival Corey Anderson's in the IPl

00:26
3
The former South African sevens star scored the only try of the match from 60-metres out.

Video: Lions flanker Kwagga Smith leaves Brumbies defenders for dead showing electrifying pace

00:14
4
The celebrations are well and truly underway and will last no doubt all night all night long.

Watch: Chelsea players dance in their undies in the dressing room after clinching EPL title

5
Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues fends off Waratahs' Michael Hooper during the Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Blues at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 6th May 2017. Copyright photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Sonny Bill Williams cleared to travel to South Africa after head injury

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ