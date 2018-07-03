 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Shocking scenes as Australian and Philippines basketball clash descends into ugly all-in brawl

share

Source:

AAP

The Australian men's basketball team can expect hefty punishment from the sport's governing body following their involvement an ugly brawl against the Philippines.

The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.
Source: ESPN

The Boomers defeated the Philippines 89-53 in Bulacan to finish top of their FIBA World Cup qualifying group but the match will be long remembered for the wild scenes that broke out in the third quarter last night.

Basketball Australia's Chief Executive Anthony Moore issued a statement following the match to apologise for the Boomers' involvement in the violent incident.

"Basketball Australia deeply regrets the incident in tonight's match between the Boomers and the Philippines in Manila," Moore said.

"We are extremely disappointed with what happened and our role in it.

"This is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball.

"We apologise to our fans and will await the penalties to be handed down."

Australia held a comfortable 79-48 lead when a pair of rough fouls, one from Philippines player Roger Pogoy on Chris Goulding followed by a retaliation from teammate Daniel Kickert, saw the game erupt into madness.

Players from both teams engaged in an all-in brawl while officials charged onto the court to try and restore order.

The situation intensified as unruly fans invaded the court to hurl objects at the players, sparking major safety concerns.

Play was suspended for over 30 minutes while match officials attempted to review the incident.

A total of 13 players were ejected - nine from the Philippines along with Australia's Goulding, Kickert, Thon Maker and Nathan Sobey.

The Philippines were left with only three eligible players but the match continued until two of their players deliberately fouled out to end the contest.

Scheduled post-match press conferences for both teams were cancelled in the aftermath of the incident.

All eyes will now turn to FIBA who will assess the incident with the likely outcome of suspensions or other disciplinary actions to players from both countries.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:29
2
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Watch: Shocking scenes as Australian and Philippines basketball clash descends into ugly all-in brawl

3
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, celebrates with the supporters after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2016 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Ireland at the Nouveau Stade in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, June 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

World Cup LIVE: Belgium equalise against Japan, winner to face Brazil in quarter-finals

00:29
4
The Swiss maestro cruised to an emphatic opening victory against Dusan Lajovic.

Watch: Roger Federer oozes class, wins in straight sets to get Wimbledon underway

00:15
5
The star forward was on target in his side's 2-0 win in Samara.

Watch: Magical Neymar leaves three Mexican rivals floundering with deft back heel, leads Brazil into World Cup quarter-finals


00:33
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Watch: First images of youth football team and coach trapped inside Thai cave for over a week released - 'You are very strong'

The boys can be seen perching on a slope inside the cave, dressed in shorts and t-shirts, asking what day it is.

Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

A leading American cave rescue expert said many challenges remain for the rescuers.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

Donaldson couldn't believe the welcome he received in New Plymouth.

Live stream: Kiwi kayaker speaks after becoming first to make trans-Tasman journey solo

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.

00:55
Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

Scott Donaldson's quest started in New South Wales in May - it ended in New Plymouth tonight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 