Watch: Shocking scenes as Australian and Philippines basketball clash descends into ugly all-in brawl

The Australian men's basketball team can expect hefty punishment from the sport's governing body following their involvement an ugly brawl against the Philippines.



The Boomers defeated the Philippines 89-53 in Bulacan to finish top of their FIBA World Cup qualifying group but the match will be long remembered for the wild scenes that broke out in the third quarter last night.



Basketball Australia's Chief Executive Anthony Moore issued a statement following the match to apologise for the Boomers' involvement in the violent incident.



"Basketball Australia deeply regrets the incident in tonight's match between the Boomers and the Philippines in Manila," Moore said.



"We are extremely disappointed with what happened and our role in it.



"This is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball.



"We apologise to our fans and will await the penalties to be handed down."



Australia held a comfortable 79-48 lead when a pair of rough fouls, one from Philippines player Roger Pogoy on Chris Goulding followed by a retaliation from teammate Daniel Kickert, saw the game erupt into madness.



Players from both teams engaged in an all-in brawl while officials charged onto the court to try and restore order.



The situation intensified as unruly fans invaded the court to hurl objects at the players, sparking major safety concerns.



Play was suspended for over 30 minutes while match officials attempted to review the incident.



A total of 13 players were ejected - nine from the Philippines along with Australia's Goulding, Kickert, Thon Maker and Nathan Sobey.



The Philippines were left with only three eligible players but the match continued until two of their players deliberately fouled out to end the contest.



Scheduled post-match press conferences for both teams were cancelled in the aftermath of the incident.

