Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

Source:NBA
In a team of superstars, it was Kiwi Steven Adams who shone brightest as Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Chicago Bulls 109-94.
In one of the best games of his career, Adams came away with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists.
The most impressive feat however, was the fact that Adams outscored current MVP runaway leader Russell Westbrook, who managed 21 points of his own.
The game continues Adams' impressive run of late, where he is averaging over 13 points and eight rebounds from his last 10 games.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport