 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Russell Westbrook sets up Steven Adams for monster one-handed slam dunk

share

Source:

SKY

Oklahoma City Thunder duo Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook have given another reminder of their class with this devastating piece of play during their game against the Chicago Bulls this afternoon.

Westbrook fired the ball into Adams, who unleashed a devastating one-handed dunk, leaving the Bulls' defenders helpless.

The combined brilliance of both players wasn't enough however, with Chicago emerging winners 128-100.

Kiwi star Adams finished the match with eight points and six rebounds.

The two Oklahoma City Thunder superstars combined for this savage play against the Chicago Bulls.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
The NRL superstar joked that he’s looking pretty good for 33, but admits that 44-year old Wiki puts him to shame.

'I hope we don't play him!' Johnathan Thurston hoping to avoid clash with Ruben Wiki

01:08
2
The resurgent All Black was asked if, like Jane, he enjoyed the transition from fullback to winger and if Jane had said anything to him.

'We want him...He has a long future here' - Crusaders hope Israel Dagg stays in NZ

00:21
3
Johnson hosted a Facebook live video from the Auckland event, with teammate Hoffman less than impressed.

'You are holding the line up' – Shaun Johnson captured bantering behind the scenes with Warriors teammate


00:25
4
It needs to be said that a flop shot from a tight lie is one of the most difficult shots in golf to pull off.

'That's embarrassing': Darren Clarke stone-cold shanks attempted flop shot

00:52
5
It was a vastly improved effort from the Silver Ferns in all areas of their play after a poor 57-50 loss to Australia.

Watch: Injury-free Maria Tutaia dominates as Silver Ferns annihilate England


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:26
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Front brings good dose of rain to parched areas of the North Island

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:31
Rumours are swirling that Jackson, a Maori Party member, could take a high place on the Labour list at this year's election.

'Willie Jackson would have plenty to offer Labour' - Andrew Little admits speaking with broadcaster

Is Willie J eyeing a return to politics with Labour?


00:40
Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

"I am not going to comment."

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

'We are unashamedly targeting offenders' - PM vows to put hundreds more cops on New Zealand's streets

Bill English kicked off election year with a boost to law and order.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ