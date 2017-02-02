Watch: Russell Westbrook sets up Steven Adams for monster one-handed slam dunk

Source:SKY
Oklahoma City Thunder duo Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook have given another reminder of their class with this devastating piece of play during their game against the Chicago Bulls this afternoon.
Westbrook fired the ball into Adams, who unleashed a devastating one-handed dunk, leaving the Bulls' defenders helpless.
The combined brilliance of both players wasn't enough however, with Chicago emerging winners 128-100.
Kiwi star Adams finished the match with eight points and six rebounds.
