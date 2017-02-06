 

Basketball


Watch: NBA Superstars Draymond Green, Kevin Durant exchange heated words courtside during Warriors' loss

Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have shown cracks in their perfect team image after a suprising 109-106 loss to the Sacremento Kings.

The two NBA All Stars appeared to be arguing about an aspect of their 109-106 loss to the Kings before a teammate stepped in.
Stephen Curry just plain missed when it mattered most and said so afterward. Steve Kerr insists he got what he deserved being ejected for going absolutely crazy at the refs and losing his cool.

The Golden State Warriors showed some flaws and played one of their worst games yet.

Draymond Green failed to knock down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Sacramento Kings snapped a 13-game losing streak.

"We got what we deserved — before I was tossed and after," Kerr said. "It was one of the worst games we played all season. We had no purpose. The ball didn't move. I didn't even recognize our team out there tonight. Maybe we were due for one."

Curry's layup attempt with 4.9 seconds left clanked off the rim and the two-time reigning NBA MVP also missed a short jumper with 6.9 seconds left, but finished with 35.

Cousins was unable to corral the rebound on the first miss and the ball went out of bounds at the baseline to the Warriors for one more try with 6.2 ticks remaining.

"I just missed it," Curry said. "Tough way to end the game with a shot at point-blank range to erase all the mishaps earlier."

Darren Collison scored 18 points and the bench added 45 for Sacramento, which lost 117-106 to Golden State at the Golden 1 Center last month as the Warriors rallied in the second half.

Kerr was tossed with 3:34 left in the third and had to be held back near midcourt by assistant coach Mike Brown as the reigning&nbsp;NBA&nbsp;Coach of the Year moved toward official Bill Spooner. Kerr, irate and swearing after a pair of loose ball fouls on Kevon Looney 18 seconds apart, pointed and gestured while repeating profanities.

"I got what I deserved. I deserved to be ejected — so I was. I have no complaints," Kerr said. "I was angry."

After four straight Kings free throws — one for a technical on Green — Kerr erupted. Curry and Klay Thompson hit consecutive 3s, but that momentum was short-lived.

"There are no excuses. It's something we've been preaching for a long time," Cousins said. "I'm so proud of my team. We came out and got a big win. We competed from start to finish."

