Watch: NBA superstar hurdles over stunned defender to throw down insane alley-oop dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his nickname yesterday after jumping over Tim Hardaway Jr. for a slam.

The Greek Freak was at his terrifying best in the Bucks' 103-89 win over the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, jumping over Hardaway for one high-flying slam while Eric Bledsoe also had 23 points and Khris Middleton added 20 for the Bucks, who are a season-high seven games over .500.

Antetokounmpo didn't appear bothered by a right ankle injury sustained Sunday, particularly when he leaped to catch a lob pass on a fast break and jumped over the 6-foot-6 Hardaway to slam it down.

"I knew (Middleton) was going to throw me the lob," Antetokounmpo said. "It was a bad pass but I was able to get up and go get the ball. I didn't see Tim Hardaway under me. I just went up to get the ball."

Milwaukee led 50-46 at halftime and opened the second half with six straight points. The Bucks increased their lead to a game-high 21 points on Marshall Plumlee's free throw with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

The Knicks scored the next nine points and pulled within 12 points on a pair of occasions in the final quarter, but never got any closer.

"I thought it was a very good effort," said Bucks head coach Joe Prunty.

"We defended the three again well, rotation good in terms of getting to the spots and running people off the line. I really like the things I saw and we just have to keep doing them every night."