Watch: NBA champ jumps off team float to drink fan's alcohol during Warriors' victory parade

The Golden State Warriors took their party to the streets - literally - during their victory parade in Oakland today, with one player opting to leave his float to join fans in the crowd to drink alcohol.

Rookie centre Jordan Bell was caught yelling to fans that he had run out of Hennessy during team celebrations when he spotted a fan who had another bottle of the cognac at the ready.

The shirtless 23-year-old immediately rushed off his team float, walked through a security barrier and proceeded to engage with the crowd as he located the fan and drink he was after.

Rather than pour it into a cup, he drank the alcohol straight from the bottle.

Bell played a limited role for the Golden State Warriors in their third championship in four seasons, averaging two points and three rebounds during the playoffs.