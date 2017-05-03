 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Basketball


Watch: 'My sister wouldn't want me to stop' - Isaiah Thomas dedicates historic NBA performance to late sister on her birthday

share

Source:

Associated Press

It was his sister's birthday. She would have been 23.

The Celtics star says his sister, who died in a car crash two weeks ago, helped him tonight as he scored 53 points against the Wizards.
Source: TNT

Isaiah Thomas spent four or five hours in the dentist's chair having work done on the tooth that was knocked out in Game 1, a day after he was in oral surgery for six hours having it repositioned in his mouth. His mouth was swollen, and he could barely talk. Still, he never considered not playing Tuesday night.

"The least I can do is go out there and play for her," Thomas said after scoring 53 points — the second-highest total in Celtics playoff history — to lead Boston to a 129-119 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards.

"I knew once game-time came, my guys would get me going, get me the energy to go out and win a game," Thomas said, ducking his face into his hands as he mentioned his sister, Chyna, who died in a car crash on the eve of the playoffs. "There was no way I was sitting out."

Fiddling with his new mouth guard throughout the game, Thomas scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and nine in overtime to help the Celtics take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. The 53 points were the most in an NBA playoff game since Allen Iverson scored 55 in 2003, and just one shy of John Havlicek's franchise postseason record of 54.

"It's nice to be in Celtics history with all the great players," Thomas said. "But until you win a championship, you can't consider yourself a great player. That's what it's all about."

John Wall scored 40 points with 13 assists for Washington, which will host Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Sunday.

"Two teams played their hearts out. Two great players played well," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "

Asked if he had ever been in a one-on-one scoring battle like that against another point guard, Wall shook his head: "Nah," he said. "Nope. Nope. Nope."

Thomas attended his sister's funeral on Saturday and returned to Boston early Sunday morning — just hours before the Celtics won 123-111 and the diminutive point guard lost a tooth. Team doctors jammed it back in, but Thomas spent large parts of the next two days in oral surgery.

"What else is there to say?" Celtics coach Brad Stevens asked. "There was a point today where he was not feeling good at all. He's had a tough day and I thought he was going to really have to gut this one out. Not only guts it out, he ends up with 50. Pretty impressive."

Al Horford scored 15 points with 12 rebounds for Boston, and Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder scored 14 apiece. Marcin Gortat had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Markieff Morris scored 16 for the Wizards, but both fouled out in overtime.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The St Kentigern star has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between rugby and league clubs – it’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Schoolboy prodigy Etene Nanai's unparalleled speed, strength has him in Warriors, Chiefs tug-of-war

00:23
2
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:50
3
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Watch: 'It's been pretty tough to be honest'- hurting Warrior Tui Lolohea opens up after being granted early release to pursue other clubs

02:06
4
Parker will likely head overseas to the UK pending the result of this weekend's title defence.

Joseph Parker eager to silence boxing critics over claims he can't match Joshua's power: 'I back myself against any heavyweight'

00:14
5
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ