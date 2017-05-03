Watch: 'My sister wouldn't want me to stop' - Isaiah Thomas dedicates historic NBA performance to late sister on her birthday

It was his sister's birthday. She would have been 23.

Isaiah Thomas spent four or five hours in the dentist's chair having work done on the tooth that was knocked out in Game 1, a day after he was in oral surgery for six hours having it repositioned in his mouth. His mouth was swollen, and he could barely talk. Still, he never considered not playing Tuesday night.

"The least I can do is go out there and play for her," Thomas said after scoring 53 points — the second-highest total in Celtics playoff history — to lead Boston to a 129-119 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards.

"I knew once game-time came, my guys would get me going, get me the energy to go out and win a game," Thomas said, ducking his face into his hands as he mentioned his sister, Chyna, who died in a car crash on the eve of the playoffs. "There was no way I was sitting out."

Fiddling with his new mouth guard throughout the game, Thomas scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and nine in overtime to help the Celtics take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. The 53 points were the most in an NBA playoff game since Allen Iverson scored 55 in 2003, and just one shy of John Havlicek's franchise postseason record of 54.

"It's nice to be in Celtics history with all the great players," Thomas said. "But until you win a championship, you can't consider yourself a great player. That's what it's all about."

John Wall scored 40 points with 13 assists for Washington, which will host Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Sunday.

"Two teams played their hearts out. Two great players played well," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "

Asked if he had ever been in a one-on-one scoring battle like that against another point guard, Wall shook his head: "Nah," he said. "Nope. Nope. Nope."

Thomas attended his sister's funeral on Saturday and returned to Boston early Sunday morning — just hours before the Celtics won 123-111 and the diminutive point guard lost a tooth. Team doctors jammed it back in, but Thomas spent large parts of the next two days in oral surgery.

"What else is there to say?" Celtics coach Brad Stevens asked. "There was a point today where he was not feeling good at all. He's had a tough day and I thought he was going to really have to gut this one out. Not only guts it out, he ends up with 50. Pretty impressive."