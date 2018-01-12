Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality

Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler was left flabbergasted by the presence of Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams in his side's 104-88 win over Oklahoma City Thunder yesterday.

During the match, Butler came face-to-face with Adams on a number of occasions, with the Kiwi centre looking to have gotten the better of the Timberwolves' shooting guard.

Speaking to SB Nation after the match, Butler couldn't help but wax lyrical over Adams' presence on the court.

"That mother****** is strong!" he said.

"I'm serious, he hit me with one screen today, and I thought my life was over.