Watch: The moment LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan's NBA postseason scoring record with classy three-pointer

King James has another throne.

The King knocked His Airness off the top of the NBA’s career post season points’ record of 5,987 while leading the Cavs to the playoff finals.
Source: SKY

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list this afternoon.

The Cavaliers star hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics that gave him 29 points in the game and 5,989 points in his postseason career.

Jordan scored 5,987 in his post postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003.

James played in his 212th career postseason game today, when the Cavaliers met the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

James entered the game 27 points behind Jordan.

