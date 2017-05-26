Watch: The moment LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan's NBA postseason scoring record with classy three-pointer

King James has another throne.

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list this afternoon.

The Cavaliers star hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics that gave him 29 points in the game and 5,989 points in his postseason career.

Jordan scored 5,987 in his post postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003.

James played in his 212th career postseason game today, when the Cavaliers met the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.