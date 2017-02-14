 

Basketball


Watch: The moment the Denver Nuggets tie the all-time NBA record with 24 three-pointers

Nikola Jokic got his second career triple-double as the Denver Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 three-pointers while shocking the Golden State Warriors 132-110 tonight.

Denver's Spanish import, Juancho Hernangomez, slotted the record equalling 3 pointer as the Nuggets stunned the Warriors 132-110.
The Nuggets tied the 3-point mark set by the Rockets in December against New Orleans. They missed two 3-pointers in the final minute, and Jamal Murray passed up an uncontested 3 to dribble out the clock.

They finished 24 of 40 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors were just 8 of 32 from long range, including 1 of 11 by Stephen Curry.

Jokic set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (12) to go with 17 points, and rookie Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 27 points, including six 3s. Will Barton added 24 points and Jameer Nelson had 23.

