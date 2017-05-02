 

Watch: LeBron James pulverises rim with insane alley-oop dunk set up by Kyrie Irving's off-the-backboard pass

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't show signs of rust as they dominated the Toronto Raptors 116-105 in Game One of the Eastern Conference semis this afternoon.

The King took flight for the Cavaliers as they dominated the Toronto Raptors in Game 1.
The Cavs hadn't played since April 23, when they completed a four-game sweep of Indiana, but the defending champions were well-prepared to face the revenge-seeking Raptors, who lost to Cleveland in last year's conference finals.

"That was the mystery coming into the game, how we would come out?" star forward LeBron James said.

"Obviously you prepare, you want to come out and play well, but you never know after an eight-day layoff. But the energy was phenomenal."

Toronto dropped to 1-12 in playoff openers, and the Raptors got blown out in the playoffs for the fourth straight time in Cleveland.

With trade acquisitions Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker, this Toronto team seemed better equipped to beat Cleveland than the one which lost in six games in last year's playoffs.

Trouble is, James only seems to be getting better and the Cavs are gaining speed.

"They were well-rested, flying around — almost like a half a step quicker than we were all night," said Toronto coach Dwane Casey. "We've got to make adjustments as far as how we want to guard the paint and then get out to the 3. Offensively, get cleaner looks."

Before the game, Casey talked about the big comebacks that have been a theme in these playoffs. The Raptors blew a 25-point lead to Milwaukee in the first round, while the Cavs overcame a 25-point deficit and pulled off the biggest second-half rally in playoff history.

"There's no lead safe in the NBA," he said.

That's what happened to the Cavs in the first half as they built an 18-point lead only to watch the Raptors go on a 19-3 burst to pull within 41-39.

But Cleveland regrouped and, playing a turnover-free second quarter, led 62-48 at half.

James' legs looked fresh early on as he and Irving teamed up on a stunning alley-oop.

After he poked the ball away for a steal, James took off up the floor with Irving on the break. James pointed toward the backboard and Irving understood the message, bouncing a pass high off the glass that James grabbed and dunked with his left hand.

Game two is on Thursday.

