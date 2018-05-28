Watch: LeBron James lets out mighty roar after ridiculous lay-up sends Cavs to NBA Finals

LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

In the first close game of the series - and the lowest-scoring - James played all 48 minutes for his sixth straight Game 7 win.

The NBA Finals begin on Friday at either Houston or Golden State. The Rockets host the seventh game of the West finals tomorrow.