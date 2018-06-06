Watch: LeBron James comes out swinging against Donald Trump after anthem stouch – 'No-one wants the invite'

LeBron James has continued his public spat with US President Donald Trump, after he cancelled the Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to the White House yesterday.

With the winners of both the NFL and NBA traditionally welcomed into the White House to meet the President at the end of a given season, Trump's tenure has been marred by controversy, with teams declining the offer of the visit.

Following several Eagles players' involvement in the NFL movement of kneeling during the US national anthem, Trump withdrew the Super Bowl champions' invitation stating that the league should fire players participating in the protest.

As James fronted media ahead of game three of the NBA Finals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, basketball's biggest name came out against Trump's stance.

"It's typical of him," he said.

"I'm not surprised."

James also said that the winner of this year's NBA title would not be attending the traditional event either.

"I know, no matter who wins this series, no-one wants the invite anyway."